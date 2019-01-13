SASIADEK, Cecelia S. (Grendisa)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on January 11, 2019 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Alfred W. Sasiadek; devoted mother of Alfred P. (Jenny) Sasiadek, Suzette (Thomas) VanSchoonhaven and the late Paula (Jim) Sullivan; adored grandmother of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; also survived by one sister. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew's Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Tonawanda on Thursday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations in Cecelia's memory may be made to Kenmore Mercy Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com