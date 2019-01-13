RATHBUN, Keith M.

RATHBUN - Keith M. January 10, 2019, at age 81. Beloved husband of 59 years to Mary (nee Maloney) Rathbun; devoted father of Holly (Michael) Jantzi, Sandra Rathbun-Zee, Amy Rathbun and the late Keith Rathbun; father-in-law of April Meisner; loving grandfather of Michael (Caitlin) Jantzi II, Kyle Zee, Alexandra Rathbun and Alexis Zee; great-grandfather of Xavier Ramirez and Harper Jantzi; dear brother of Howard "Mike" (Barbara) Rathbun; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 19th from 1-4 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St. (just East of Rt. 219), where services will immediately follow at 4 PM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com