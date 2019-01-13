RANDEL, Raymond W.

RANDEL - Raymond W. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest January 10, 2019; beloved husband of 44 years, of Shirley (nee Moretti) Randel; devoted father of Leslie (Bruce) Whittingslow and John (Michelle) Randel; cherished grandfather of Joseph (Taylor) Randel and David (Julie Gagliardo) Randel; loving son of the late Edward and Helen Rakoczynski; dear brother of the late Richard, Rena and Ronald. Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Randel was a Veteran of the US Army. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be offered at

