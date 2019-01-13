RACZYNSKI, Jacqueline A. (Dyl)

Of Lancaster, January 11, 2019, beloved wife of John A. "Jack"; devoted mother of John (Amanda), Jessica and Jillian; loving grandmother of Savannah, Sahara, Solette, Xavier, Piper and Quinn; dear sister of Elaine, Joseph (Michelle) and Laurie; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, NY, Wednesday 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM immediately following visitation. Relatives and friends are invited. Flowers gratefully declined.