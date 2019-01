QUICKSEY-HINSON, Lynn M.

quicksey-hinson - Lynn M. Departed this life, January 6, 2019. Relatives and friends may visit Thomas T. Edwards funeral home, inc., 995 Genesee St., January 19, 2019, from 10aM-12 Noon, where funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 12 Noon. Interment will be private, and held at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com.