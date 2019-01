PUCHLERZ, Jane (Ziemba)

Age 92, of North Tonawanda, January 6, 2019, in Montana, wife of the late Teddy Puchlerz; mother of Tom (Gerry) of Montana, Ray (Patty) of Oregon, Diane (Mitch) Wilding of Lockport; also survived by sister Mary Pytel, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service is being planned for June.