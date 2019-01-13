PFEFFER, Francis A. "Butch"

Of Cheektowaga, NY, January 9, 2019; beloved husband of Gertrude (nee Mages) Pfeffer and the late Patricia (nee Milburth) Pfeffer; dearest father of Michele (Kathy), Susan (late Scott) Stewart, Paul and Jason (Michelle) Pfeffer; step-father of the late Sharon Pyc; loving grandfather of Stephanie, Amanda Stewart and Riley Stinson; step-grandfather of Nanette (Nick) D'Orazio, James (Pamela) Pyc, Joseph Pyc and David (Jenna) Pyc; step-great-grandchildren, Candace, Christina, Ashley, Joey, Amanda, Heather, Colin, Julia and Jonathon; and five step-great-great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews; loved by his dog Oliver. Visitation Monday 5-7 PM with a service to follow at 7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Road), West Seneca, 668-5666. Friends are invited. Butch was a proud Marine, retired Yardmaster of CSX Railroad, and a member of several senior citizens' groups. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation in memory of Butch.