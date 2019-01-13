OSWALD, Marion D. (Murphy)

OSWALD - Marion D.

(nee Murphy)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest January 10, 2019. Devoted mother of Mark Oswald (Julie), Timothy (Terry) Oswald and Thomas (Kristin) Oswald; cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Louis, Adam, Steven, William, Joseph, and Timothy; adored great-grandmother of Cole; loving daughter of the late Michael and Alice Murphy; dear sister of the late Alicia, Patsy, and Michael; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com