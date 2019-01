ORLANDO, Richard A.

ORLANDO - Richard A. Passed suddenly on December 16, 2018, at the age of 39, loving son of Benita Ras and the late Anthony Orlando; step-brother to Nicolette Antes and Frank Orlando. Survived by Jeffrey Kowal, Arlene (Gary) Wilk and Celeste Norrell. Long loving companion of Lorrie Sikorski; family Amber and Autumn; and the best Papa to Christopher. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.