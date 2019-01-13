OLESZAK, Emelia J. (Witkowski)

On January 10, 2019. Emily, age 93, passed away peacefully at home. Predeceased by husband Harry Oleszak, and sister Alice Brooks. Emily is survived by her daughter Robin (Chuck) Sheppard; grandchildren Evan (Amanda) Sheppard and Heather (John) Coles; great-grandchildren Andrew and Hannah; and nieces and nephews. She will be remembered fondly for her strength, independence, courage, loyalty, love of gardening, and sense of humor. At Emily's request a private memorial service will be held. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Salvation Army, or charity of choice.