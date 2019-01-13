NOWINSKI, Lawrence L.

NOWINSKI - Lawrence L. January 11, 2019. Loving husband of Sandra (nee Fedor) Nowinski; dearest father of Lawrence II (Joanne) and Gregory (Kate) Nowinski; cherished Papa of Travis, Anna, and Brett; predeceased by a brother Harry; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday from 3-6 pm, with a service to follow at 6 PM at the, Paul A Kloc Blossom ChapelS, Inc., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.) West Seneca, 668-5666.