NIGH, Patricia

NIGH - Patricia January 8, 2019. Beloved sister of Sharon Beutler McGrath, and the late Francis; aunt of Thomas (Lisa), Daniel (Heather) Beutler; great-aunt of Thomas, Charles, Noel, Owen and Charlotte Beutler; formerly sister Mary Nora RSM. Patricia taught in the catholic schools for 25 years in the Diocese of Buffalo, Rochester, Jamestown and Arch Diocese of Washington, DC. Retired from WSDDSO after 17 years as secretary. Always a teacher, Patricia donated her body to the anatomical gift program, at the UB school of medicine.