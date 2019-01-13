MYERS, Richard A.

MYERS - Richard A. Of Angola, entered into rest January 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Flack) Myers; devoted father of Richard Jr. (Rose) Myers, Wendy Myers (Christopher) and Justin Myers (Deanna); cherished grandfather of six; survived by eight sisters and two brothers. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday (January 20th) from 1-4 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com