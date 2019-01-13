Mother, daughter arrested as Walmart foils shoplifting attempt

Niagara Falls Police reported they arrested a girl for shoplifting at Walmart on Military Road Friday evening and charged her mother with creating a disturbance inside the store.

Store officials told police they watched the two load items worth $210 into a shopping cart and detained the girl when she attempted to take the cart out of the store without paying.

While the girl was being questioned in an office, police said her mother, who appeared intoxicated, refused requests to leave and repeatedly yelled obscenities.

Police said they charged Shaquina S. Hill, 29, of 19th Street, with disorderly conduct. She was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for evaluation. The girl was turned over to her great-grandmother and will be petitioned to Family Court.