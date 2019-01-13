MILLER, Lorraine R. (Golda)

MILLER - Lorraine R. (nee Golda)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 11, 2019. Devoted mother of James R. (Rebecca) Miller and the late LaPeer B. Miller and Daniel J. Miller; cherished grandmother of Daniel Miller, Christopher Harrington, Jennifer Miller and great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late A. and Rose Golda; dear sister of Anthony Golda, Aloysius Golda, the late Henry, Francie, Joseph and Peter Golda. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com