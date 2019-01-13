MILES, Eleanor (Allen)

April 28, 1926 - January 7, 2019. Age 92, of Williamsville, NY. Cherished wife of the late Professor Philip G. Miles; mother of the late Philip G. Miles, Jr., Florence Curtis Miles and Allen Richard Miles (Jin Ge); also survived by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Eleanor graduated from Classical High School in Springfield, Massachusetts, the University of Vermont and the University at Buffalo School of Education. Her teaching career began in 1963 in Okayama, Japan, and she taught English at Buffalo Public Schools 66 and 71 for 15 years. She provided essential editing support for her husband's numerous scholarly publications as well as for many of his graduate students' doctoral dissertations. Eleanor assisted her husband during his sabbatical years in Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong with visits to China in 1986 and 1995. She also enjoyed traveling to France and Barbados. A Private Service will be held for the family a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the Philip G. Miles Undergraduate Research Fund supporting Biological Sciences students at the University at Buffalo. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com