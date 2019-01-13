METZGER, Andrew M.

METZGER - Andrew M. Of Buffalo, NY, January 10, 2019; loving father of Grayson M. Metzger; beloved son of Mark R. and Susanne E. (Jacob) Metzger; brother of Nicholas J. (Michelle) Metzger; uncle of Garrett R. Metzger; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. The family will be present Monday, January 14, 2019, from 3-7 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 1884 South Park Ave. (near Tifft St.), Buffalo, NY, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com