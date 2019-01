McGUIRE, Thomas M.

McGUIRE - Thomas M. January 11, 2019, age 62, of Buffalo, father of Kristine (Jon) Strible and Robert Wood. Visitation 4-7 PM Monday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Tonawanda. Funeral Mass 11 AM Tuesday at St. Francis Chapel, Tonawanda. Memorials to the ECMC Foundation are preferred. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com