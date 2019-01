MAYER, Martha R.

MAYER - Martha R. January 8, 2019, age 104. Dear sister of the late Emilie Marsales, Theodor, Karl and Elsa Mayer; beloved aunt of Rebecca Torres, Felix, Dr. Theodor and Carolyn Mayer; also survived by great- nieces and nephews. Ms. Mayer was a Buffalo School Teacher at School #23 and #26.