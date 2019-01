MANNS, Grace (Lewis)

MANNS - Grace (nee Lewis)

January 7, 2019. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 19, 2019, 10-11 AM at Gethsemane Full Gospel Church, 1050 Walden Ave., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com