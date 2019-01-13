MANCUSO, Lucy Ann (Perrone)

Suddenly passed away on December 19, 2018. She is survived by her daughter Lana and husband Alfred. She is also survived by siblings Marie DeSalvo, Joanne Chimera, and Sally Alexander; her brother Peter Perrone predeceased her. She was the owner of Moda Vintage, on Hertel Ave., for many years and was treasured by many. There will be a Memorial Service January 19, 2019 held at Saint Mark's Lutheran Church, 576 Delaware Road, Buffalo, NY 14223 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the go fund me page to help with expenses.

www.gofundme.com/lucy-perrone-mancuso