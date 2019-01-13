Man held after fight in which shots were fired

A man is being held in Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment after an incident early Saturday in which shots were fired, Jamestown Police reported. No one was injured.

Desimon J. Elston, 34, faces charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Elston was arrested after officers were called to a fight in the street on Franklin Street about 1:30 a.m. Saturday during which a man fired two shots from a pistol at another person, police said.

Police said that the suspected gunman ran into a house on Franklin Street, then left and was apprehended in a neighboring yard without incident. Investigators obtained a search warrant and found a .45 caliber pistol in the house. Further charges are expected, police said.