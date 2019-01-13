MALTBIE, Julius "Dude"

January 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances (Barry) Maltbie; dear father of Michael (Jayne) Maltbie and Mary Maltbie; grandfather of Maysie, Hannah, Emma and Joshua; brother of Herbert (Marie) Maltbie, Maureen (Norman) Weaver and the late Roger (Darlene) Maltbie; survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Buffalo, NY 14207 Friday 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9:30 AM in St. Andrews Church, Kenmore, NY (Elmwood at Sheridan Dr.) (please assemble at church). Julius was a member of the Knights of Columbus Post Council No. 4752, Grand Island, NY and Council No. 12522, Andice, TX. Julius' career with Union Carbide (later UOP) spanned for 36 years, with all but six being with the Molecular Sieve Department. Beginning in Tonawanda, NY, his work with Union Carbide took him and his family to Chicago, IL, Katonah, NY, Geneva, Switzerland, Princetown, NJ, and Houston, TX, until his retirement in 1991, after which he moved to Grand Island, NY with Fran. After Fran's death, he moved to Georgetown, TX to be closer to his children. Julius enjoyed travel, fishing, bowling, and spending time with his family. He lived a full life of 88 amazing years and shared with the world his gentle kindness, patience, integrity, and unwavering faith. Memorials may be made to St. Labre Indian School online at www.stlabre.org or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org