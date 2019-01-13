MAKOWSKI, Walter S.

MAKOWSKI - Walter S. January 11, 2019, of Cheektowaga, NY; dear son of the late Leo and Stefania Makowski; dear father of Chris (Kelly), Dale and Leon; also survived by two grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Makowski was the former owner of the Makowski Meat Market on William Street and a US Army Veteran. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.