LONGEST, Elizabeth L. (Matthews)

January 6, 2019; devoted mother of Jacob (Andrea Garguiolo) Longest, Sr.; loving grandmother of Vivian and Jacob, Jr.; fond step-grandmother of Mia and Michael Kwiatkowski, III; dearest sister of Richard Vanderlip, Gary (Sandy) Boneberg and Jamie (Anna) Boneberg; best friend of Sharon Halsey and Linda Feller; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com