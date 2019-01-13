Lockport man charged with sex crime against child

A 77-year-old Lockport man has been arrested for an alleged sex crime against a child following a weeklong investigation, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

Edward D. Baker is charged with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child. He was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Lockport Town Court on Jan. 15.

No further details concerning the charges were made available.