LLOYD, Catherine (Marinelli)

LLOYD - Catherine (nee Marinelli)

January 7, 2019, at age 61. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Eva (nee Miskey) Marinelli; dear sister of Nancy (William) Templeton, Michael (Lisa) and Joseph Marinelli; loving companion of Leslie Powell; cousin of John (Pegi) Miskey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services were private. If desired, memorials may be made in Catherine's name to Lancaster Unleashed at www.lancasterdogpark.org, where they will be used towards establishing a dog park in the Town of Lancaster. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com