LEO, Renato "Ron"

Of Buffalo, NY, January 6, 2019; beloved husband of Carol A. (Kalstek) Leo; son of the late Olivio and Carmela (DeFazio) Leo; brother of Emily (Tino) Cimato, Enzo (Patty), Raphael and the late Fernando Leo; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. If God places it on your heart to remember Ron through a gift of service or support, please let it be to his beloved place of worship, the Chapel at CrossPoint or to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: Erie County CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com