LENAHAN, Thomas James

December 27, 1929 - December 30, 2018. Beloved husband for over 70 years to Shirley Mae (Lucas) Lenahan. Dear father of the late Michael Francis Lenahan; survived by daughters, Kerry and Joanne; sons, Thomas and Kelley, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A retiree of the Bethlehem Steel Plant, Tom resided in the Buffalo area for 55 years before relocating to Las Vegas, NV in 1985.