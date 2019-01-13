KUBALA, Robert Sr.

KUBALA - Robert Sr. January 11, 2019. Beloved husband MaryJane (nee Rzepecki) "Rusty Hans"; dear father of Robert Jr., Susan, Paul and Michelle (Mike); stepfather of Donald (Terri) Hans, Kevin (Anne) Hans, Gregory (Tammy) Hans and Dawn (Anthony) Comfort; Papa of seven grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brother of Jean (Ed) Mlynarski, Camille (John) Sippell and the late Joesph (Nola) Kubala. Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. No prior visitation. Arrangements by St. Johns funeral home, inc. (892-4600)