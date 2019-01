KRAMER, Kevin R.

KRAMER - Kevin R. Of Gowanda, NY, passed away December 12, 2018, at home, from cancer. He was 65. He was the beloved husband of Annette Kramer and his two children; survived by his stepchildren Donna Truesdale, Laura (Shawn) Hill, Robert Muenzer and five grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at the Trading Post, 38 Franklin St., Springville, NY 14141 on January 17, 2019 from 5-7 pm.