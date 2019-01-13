KRAKOWIAK, Mary T. (Kubicki)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, January 9, 2019, at age 100; beloved wife of the late Joseph A.; loving mother of Joseph J. (Marlene); dearest grandmother of Karen (Robert) Bourg, Dr. Jill (Dr. John) Patti, and Amy (Daryl) Klube; great-grandmother of Brandon, Nathan, Jack, Calvin, Nick, Miles and Julia; sister of the late Joseph (late Betty) Kubicki, late Helen (late Ed) Szablewski, late Sophie Zakrzewski and the late Chester (late Irene) Kubicki; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Nativity of Our Lord RC Church, Orchard Park, NY, Friday morning at 10 AM. No prior visitations. Donations may be made in Mary's name to Greenfield's Continuing Care Community. Share condolences at: www.wendelandloecherinc.com