KORCZYNSKI, Arlene (Tabaczynski)

KORCZYNSKI - Arlene (nee Tabaczynski)

November 18, 2018; of Loxahatchee, FL, formerly of Buffalo; beloved wife of 60 years of Gerard; loving mother of Dennis (Denise), Brian, Gregory (Lynnette), Ann Marie (late Michael) Zaccaginio and Tammy (Lawrence) Lesniowski; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and eight great-granddaughters; sister of Diane (John) Raichel, and Henry (Maureen) Tabaczynski; also survived by many nieces and nephews; visitation Saturday, January 19, 2019, 9:30-11:30 AM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Road) where a service will follow at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com