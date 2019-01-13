KAZUKIEWICZ, Gerald W., Sr. "The Gerry Kaz"

January 7, 2019. Devoted father of Vincent Kazukiewicz, Gary (Stacey) Kazukiewicz, Gerald Kazukiewicz Jr., Beck (Greg) Prentice and the late dana Kazukiewicz-Manning; loving grandfather of damian and Leo Manning, Gerald Kazukiewicz III, Uriah Kazukiewicz, Ethan Bainbridge, Gillian and Sadie Kazukiewicz, Leihlah and Danyael Prentice; lifelong companion of Debra Sargent-Cummings; dearest brother of Tom (Mary) Kazukiewicz, Debra (Bruce) Kazukiewicz-Krause, Robert Kazukiewicz Sr. and the late Henry Kazukiewicz Jr.; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Gerald's Burial at Bath National Cemetery with Military Honors on January 18, 2019 at 2 PM. Gerald was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. www.Pietszak.com