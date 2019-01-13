JUDA, Dorothy C. (Rzepka)

Of West Seneca, NY, January 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Juda; dearest mother of Cynthia (Robert) Johnson, Lawrence (Karen) and Mark (Michele) Juda; fond grandmother of Danielle, Andrea, Brian (Sarah), Dylan, and Devon; sister of the late Raymond Rzepka. Friends may call Sunday, 4-8PM, at the Paul A. Kloc blossom Chapels, Inc., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Dorothy was a member of St. Gabriel's Ladies Guild.