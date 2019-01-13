JORDAN, John K., Esq.

JORDAN - John K., Esq. January 8, 2019 of Hamburg, NY. Adored husband of Jeanine (nee Sweeney); devoted son of Margaret (nee Wertman) and Daniel Sansone, and late John C. Jordan; cherished brother of James (Lisa) and Brian (Michelle) Jordan, Anthony, Gina (Harry) Werner, Daniel (Karen), Gregg, Paul (Amy) and Christopher (Julie) Sansone; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, dear brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and friends. Friends received on Tuesday from 3-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Church, Hamburg, NY on Wednesday at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.