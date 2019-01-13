JANISZEWSKI, Dorothy (Fabich)

December 1, 2018. Wife of the late Adolph Janiszewski; loving mother of Jacqueline Swiatkowski and Karen (Raymond) Geib; grandmother to Nicole (Douglas) Penkalski, Stacy (Justin) Corio, Eric (Erin) Geib and the late Marc Swiatkowski; great-grandmother of seven; also survived by sister Barbara Orzel, many nieces and nephews. Dorothy donated her remains to the UB Anatomical Gift Program. A Memorial Service will be held January 19, 2019, at St. Philip the Apostle Church, Losson Road, Cheektowaga, at 11:15 AM.