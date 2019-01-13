HUGHES, Jessie Mae (Archibald)

HUGHES HUGHES - Jessie Mae (nee Archibald)

Entered into rest, January 8, 2019. Friends may call Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 12 Noon - 5 PM at Thomas T. Edwards Funeral home, inc,. 995 Genesee St. The family will receive friends, Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 11 AM-12 Noon at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Mrs. Hughes was a member of the Church Ushers Association of Buffalo and Vicinity, under whose auspices the Ushers' Ritual will be conducted, Thursday at 11:30 AM. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com.