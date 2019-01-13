Share this article

print logo

High school scores & schedules (Jan. 14)

| Published

Boys basketball

Today’s games

Yale Cup Division II

Bennett at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Monsignor Martin

O’Hara at Christian Central, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joe’s at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Timon-St. Jude at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 7 p.m.

ECIC I

West Seneca West at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

V-Elba at Albion, 7 p.m.

Charter Cup

WNY Maritime at Buffalo Science , 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Archbishop Walsh at Buffalo Sem., 6 p.m.

Mount Mercy at Nardin, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC I

West Seneca West at Wmsv. North, 7 p.m.

ECIC II

Williamsville South at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA East 1

Portville at Silver Creek, 6:30 p.m.

Randolph at Gowanda, 7:30 p.m.

All.-Limestone at Salamanca, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA East 2

Pine Valley at Forestville, 6 p.m.

CCAA West 1

Southwestern at Dunkirk, 6 p.m.

Chautauqua Lake at Fredonia, 7:30 p.m.

Olean at Maple Grove, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA West 2

Clymer at Cassadaga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Central Baptist at Park, 4:30 p.m.

Hutch-Tech at Global Concepts , 4:45 p.m.

Health Sciences at Cheektowaga, 6 p.m.

Boys hockey

Sunday’s games

WNY Federation

Frontier 4, Canisius 3

St. Joe’s 2, St. Mary’s/Lanc. 2

Kenmore West 2, Lew-Port 0

KW: Cameron Crosier g-a; Chris Cairns sho, 11 saves

Grand Island 4, St. Francis 2

GI: Brian O’Neill g-2a

WNY Club

White Division

Depew 4, City Honors 1

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Williamsville North vs. Frontier

at Hamburg Nike Base, 5:00 p.m.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude vs. Grand Island

at Hyde Park, 6:00 p.m.

Hamburg vs. Kenmore East

at HarborCenter, 6:00 p.m.

Williamsville East vs. North Tonawanda

at Hyde Park, 8:15 p.m.

Clarence vs. St. Mary’s/Lanc.

at HarborCenter, 8:15 p.m.

Girls hockey

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Clar/Amh/SH vs. Lanc/Iros/Depew

at Holiday, 5:00 p.m.

Kenmore/GI vs. Niagara County

at Hockey Outlet, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

2018 IAC All-Stars

First Team

Pos. Name School Cl.

G Matthew Fontana Gow 10

D Matthew Hamilton Gow 12

D Day-Lee Nuernberger Cent. Bapt. 12

D Austin Steffenhagen Cent. Bapt. 12

D Oliver Powell Park 12

D Caleb Hutchins Park 10

M Nicholas O’Neill Gow 11

M Eman Wajed Park 12

M Christian Neyman W.S. Chrstn. 10

S Keifer McNichols Gow 12

S Owen Gerde Cent. Bapt. 11

S Sebastian Molina Park 11

Honorable Mention

ARCHBISHOP WALSH: Max Garvin, Alix Printup. GOW: Jazel Thompson, Cristobal Cuesta. CENTRAL BAPTIST: Benjamin Beckley, Ethan Nixon. PARK: Keonjay Carter, Max Munoz. WEST SENECA CHRISTIAN: Nick Tryon, Steven McDowell.

There are no comments - be the first to comment