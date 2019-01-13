High school scores & schedules (Jan. 14)
Boys basketball
Today’s games
Yale Cup Division II
Bennett at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Monsignor Martin
O’Hara at Christian Central, 6:30 p.m.
St. Joe’s at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Timon-St. Jude at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 7 p.m.
ECIC I
West Seneca West at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
V-Elba at Albion, 7 p.m.
Charter Cup
WNY Maritime at Buffalo Science , 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Archbishop Walsh at Buffalo Sem., 6 p.m.
Mount Mercy at Nardin, 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC I
West Seneca West at Wmsv. North, 7 p.m.
ECIC II
Williamsville South at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA East 1
Portville at Silver Creek, 6:30 p.m.
Randolph at Gowanda, 7:30 p.m.
All.-Limestone at Salamanca, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA East 2
Pine Valley at Forestville, 6 p.m.
CCAA West 1
Southwestern at Dunkirk, 6 p.m.
Chautauqua Lake at Fredonia, 7:30 p.m.
Olean at Maple Grove, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA West 2
Clymer at Cassadaga Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Central Baptist at Park, 4:30 p.m.
Hutch-Tech at Global Concepts , 4:45 p.m.
Health Sciences at Cheektowaga, 6 p.m.
Boys hockey
Sunday’s games
WNY Federation
Frontier 4, Canisius 3
St. Joe’s 2, St. Mary’s/Lanc. 2
Kenmore West 2, Lew-Port 0
KW: Cameron Crosier g-a; Chris Cairns sho, 11 saves
Grand Island 4, St. Francis 2
GI: Brian O’Neill g-2a
WNY Club
White Division
Depew 4, City Honors 1
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Williamsville North vs. Frontier
at Hamburg Nike Base, 5:00 p.m.
Bishop Timon-St. Jude vs. Grand Island
at Hyde Park, 6:00 p.m.
Hamburg vs. Kenmore East
at HarborCenter, 6:00 p.m.
Williamsville East vs. North Tonawanda
at Hyde Park, 8:15 p.m.
Clarence vs. St. Mary’s/Lanc.
at HarborCenter, 8:15 p.m.
Girls hockey
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Clar/Amh/SH vs. Lanc/Iros/Depew
at Holiday, 5:00 p.m.
Kenmore/GI vs. Niagara County
at Hockey Outlet, 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
2018 IAC All-Stars
First Team
Pos. Name School Cl.
G Matthew Fontana Gow 10
D Matthew Hamilton Gow 12
D Day-Lee Nuernberger Cent. Bapt. 12
D Austin Steffenhagen Cent. Bapt. 12
D Oliver Powell Park 12
D Caleb Hutchins Park 10
M Nicholas O’Neill Gow 11
M Eman Wajed Park 12
M Christian Neyman W.S. Chrstn. 10
S Keifer McNichols Gow 12
S Owen Gerde Cent. Bapt. 11
S Sebastian Molina Park 11
Honorable Mention
ARCHBISHOP WALSH: Max Garvin, Alix Printup. GOW: Jazel Thompson, Cristobal Cuesta. CENTRAL BAPTIST: Benjamin Beckley, Ethan Nixon. PARK: Keonjay Carter, Max Munoz. WEST SENECA CHRISTIAN: Nick Tryon, Steven McDowell.
