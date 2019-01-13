High School Extra: Canisius upset, St. Joe's tied in Fed hockey

Canisius and St. Joe’s the front-runners in Division I of the Western New York Boys Varsity Hockey Federation learned Sunday that you can’t overlook any opponent.

Second place Canisius (8-2-0) was upset by Frontier, 4-3, at the Buffalo State Arena. The winning Falcons came into the game with an 0-9-0 league record.

Matt Holland scored the winner for Frontier with 1:34 left in the third period. Nate Dolan and Ryan Zablonski assisted on the winning goal.

Canisius had a 44-25 advantage in shots on goal, but Frontier’s sophomore goalie, Jeffrey Pienta made 41 saves. Luke Kerwin had 21 saves for Canisius

Jared Mangan scored a power-play goal with 4:42 left in the third period to give St. Mary’s of Lancaster a 2-2 tie with St. Joe’s at Harbor Center. Sam Dantonio assisted on the tying goal.

Sean Deakin scored for St. Joe’s with 1:55 left in the opening period but Caleb Mangan evened things with a goal at 12:35 of the second.

Joe Nist gave the Marauders another lead with 6:38 left in the third but when a St. Joe’s player went off for holding, Jared Mangan capitalized.

Trey Gehen had an assist on both St. Joe’s goals.

Kyle Karoleski made 28 saves for St. Mary’s. Joe Fronczak had 16 stops for St. Joe’s.

It was the second draw in league play for St. Joe’s (9-0-2) which had won three straight after its lone loss to Bishop Hendricken (R.I.) in a tournament Rhode Island last month.

St. Joe’s other tie in league play was to Clarence.

LaCongo signs with Bona

Andrew LaCongo of Holland, a standout for the Holland/East Aurora team in ECIC and Section VI competition has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the St. Bonaventure golf team in the fall.

"It is a top priority of ours to get the best local talent that can compete at this level. Andrew is one of the best players in Western New York and the entire state," Bona coach Ryan Swanson said of LaCongo.

LaCongo won the 2017 ECIC Boys League individual championship, was fourth in the Section VI tournament and finished 13th among 99 competitors in last year's New York State Public Schools championship. He had a 35.75 scoring average for Holland/East Aurora and helped the powerhouse team go 10-0 and win the ECIC team championship.

Also, he is a two-time East Aurora Country Club junior champion and qualified for the International Junior Masters last June at East Aurora, reaching the third round of match play.