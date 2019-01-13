HAYWOOD, Janice M. "Gina" (Geraci)

January 10, 2019, age 79; beloved wife of Maj. Douglas A. Haywood, US Army, Ret.; dear mother of Darryl (Raquel) Gregoire and Kathleen Haywood; loving grandmother of Anthony and Vincent; sister of the late Thomas Geraci; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Monday and Tuesday January 14 and 15, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner Parker), where prayers will be said Wednesday morning at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church (Tonawanda) at 10 AM. Entombment will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com