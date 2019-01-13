Deaths Death Notices
HANLON, Phyllis M. (Kraynik)
HANLON - Phyllis M. (nee Kraynik)
January 6, 2019; wife of the late John; dear mother of John P., Mary (late Laurence) D'Arcy, Karen, Kevin (Kathryn), Patricia (Val) Adderly, Matthew (Kelly), Christopher, Daniel (Tiffany) and the late Dennis Hanlon; cherished grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Daniel Kraynik, Noel Joyce and James (Cathy) Kraynik; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, January 18th, from 3-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville, Saturday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Phyllis was a member of the Amherst Republican Women, Amherst Garden Club, Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village and Salad Ladies. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo appreciated. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
