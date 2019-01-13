HALL, James V., Esq.

HALL - James V., Esq. January 11, 2019 at age 82. Devoted father of Pamela (John) Wilkins, Bradley (Shari) Hall and Suzanne Murphy; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Katie, Jessica, Jonathan and Alexis; also survived by friend and former spouse Donna Hall-Clark and loving companion Kay Davis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday from St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St. at 10 AM. Interment private. If desired, memorials may be made in James' name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com