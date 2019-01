GULLO, Lisa Jo (Fiorella)

December 30, 2018, of Aurora, IL, formerly of Buffalo, NY; cherished daughter of Joe (Gerri) Fiorella; wife of Dominic; mother of Jordan and Christopher; sister of Lou and Michael; daughter-in-law of Jo and Dominic Gullo, Sr.; survived by many other relatives and friends. Private Services were held in Aurora. A Celebration of Life will be held in Buffalo at a later date.