Gas line severed as pickup crashes into house

One adult and three children were displaced from their home over the weekend when a pickup truck crashed into their house in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, fire officials said.

The crash happened at about 10:25 p.m. Saturday when the pickup slammed into the front, right corner of the house at 100 Fennimore Ave., officials said. National Grid and National Fuel were called to the scene to fix a severed gas line.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross was called to assist the adult and three children. Fire officials estimated the damage to the building at $25,000.

It was not immediately clear if any charges were lodged against the driver of the pickup.