Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Smiles at Miss Buffalo Scholarship Competition at Shea's 710
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
More Galleries
Smiles at InfoTech Winter Bash in Labatt Brew House
Buffalo Bulls 77, Ball State Cardinals 65
O'Hara 67, St. Francis 53
Senior Stroll at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Root & Bloom: Restaurant review
January Home of the Month: City living
The Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome
Catches of the Week (Jan. 16)
Photo:
1
/ 48
Monday, January 14, 2019
A precursor to the Miss New York Competition, the Miss Buffalo Scholarship Competition raged in four parts on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Shea's 710 Theatre. See the competitors and the fans before the event kicked off.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
Smiles from Miss New York at Sheas last year
Miss Buffalo competition in The Weekend in WNY
Website for Miss Buffalo
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article