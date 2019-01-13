GAFFNEY, Thomas J.

GAFFNEY - Thomas J. January 9, 2019, son of the late Thomas and Teresa Steinhauser Gaffney; brother of the late Mary Ann "Molly" Gaffney; survived by his former wife Diane Gaffney and her children, Gregory (Marietta) Kocialski, Paula (Daniel) Del Regno; grandchildren, Emma, William Kocialski, Megan, Kelly and James Del Regno; dear friend of Ellen Marshall. Mr. Gaffney recently retired as the US Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee. Mr. Gaffney was an active member of the Buffalo Yacht Club, The Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club. No prior visitation. Private service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com