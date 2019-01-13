Friend borrows cab driver's vehicle, doesn't bring it back

A driver for Liberty Cab of Kenmore told Niagara Falls Police that he loaned his vehicle to a friend Saturday night, but she failed to bring it back.

The cabbie, a city resident, told police that he let the woman borrow the 2008 Chrysler cab assigned to him so she could drop a friend off at an undisclosed city location. The woman took the vehicle around 8 p.m. Saturday, and when she had not returned within two hours, the cabbie began calling her. He said that on four separate occasions she promised she would be returning the vehicle soon.

At 4 a.m. Sunday, the woman stopped answering calls, the victim said, and about an hour later he reported the cab stolen.