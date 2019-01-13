FLYNN, Sandra (LeRoy)

FLYNN - Sandra (nee Leroy)

Of Lackawanna, NY. January 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John; dearest mother of Colleen Hehir and the late John Michael; daughter of the late Daniel and Virginia (nee Fischer) LeRoy; sister of Richard (Sandra), Bruce (JoAnn) and Dale; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at The colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Monday from 10 am - 2 PM, with a chapel service at 2. Flowers gratefully declined.