FISCHER, Elaine "Mimi"

Passed away quietly in Boca Raton, FL, January 10, 2019, after a brief illness. Born February 26, 1939 in Buffalo, NY to loving parents Arthur and Rita (Shickluna) Fischer. Growing up, Mimi also adored her loving grandparents Kitt and Margaret Shickluna and her uncle Jim Shickluna. Mimi did well in school, worked at various jobs and raised a loving family prior to moving to Florida in 1977. An entrepreneur throughout her life, Mimi was self-employed and found success in real estate, she also loved a good garage sale. She loved nature, the beach, being outdoors on warm evenings and all animals. She had many birds, dogs and pets, and was especially fond of "Rummy" and "Angel" her two poodles. Mimi had a zest for life, a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious smile. She had many hobbies, talents and friends. Mimi was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother, who loved surprises and was fun to be around. She really enjoyed giving to others and loved children. She was happiest when friends and family were present. Mimi will be missed immensely by all who knew and loved her. Mimi will be lovingly remembered by her two sons Lawrence (Michele) Braun and Stephen (Eileen) Braun; her precious grandchildren Ashley, Amber, Krysta and Nicole; cherished companion and friend Ronald Wik; and by many friends and extended family members. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 2-4 PM at Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations, 6140 N Federal Hwy., Boca Raton, FL, (561) 997-8580. Catholic Prayer Service to follow at 4. Interment at St. Adalbert's Cemetery, 6200 Broadway St., Lancaster, NY 14086 in the Chapel Niches.

